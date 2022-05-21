Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NTG stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $40.61.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
