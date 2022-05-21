Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NTG stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

