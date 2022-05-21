Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.25

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.25 and traded as high as $29.55. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 4,055 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 154,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

