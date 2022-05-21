Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.25

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.25 and traded as high as $29.55. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 4,055 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.