Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.41

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.41 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 40.60 ($0.50). Totally shares last traded at GBX 39.75 ($0.49), with a volume of 553,252 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Totally in a report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.56. The company has a market capitalization of £76.30 million and a PE ratio of 67.92.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

