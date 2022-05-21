Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives C$0.26 Average PT from Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.63. 130,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.19. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.57 and a 52-week high of C$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The firm has a market cap of C$62.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

