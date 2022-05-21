Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,580,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,802,999.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,421,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,713.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

