Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5289 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tri-Continental has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

TY stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Tri-Continental has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

