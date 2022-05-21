Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 28,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 161,682 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,997,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

