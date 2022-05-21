TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $32,340.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,318.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $36,142.35.

On Wednesday, April 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $40,869.20.

On Wednesday, April 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $39,952.05.

On Wednesday, March 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $37,013.85.

On Thursday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $36,428.70.

Shares of TNET opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

