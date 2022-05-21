Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.12

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.12 and last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 1853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.85.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.