Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of TGI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.95. 1,417,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,111. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.