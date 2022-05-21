True North Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,528,000. Fastenal comprises 2.1% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,969. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

