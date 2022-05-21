True North Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094,163 shares in the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,424 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,938,000.

VT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $89.35. 5,711,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,089. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

