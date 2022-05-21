True North Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 211,236 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 211,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of True North Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,174,000 after purchasing an additional 788,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,752 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,476,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,747 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,351,000 after purchasing an additional 283,217 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,725,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

