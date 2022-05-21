True North Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 61,535 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $7,602,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 39,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 132,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,410,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,612,690. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

