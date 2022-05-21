True North Advisors LLC Invests $2.23 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.32. 1,291,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

