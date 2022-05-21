True North Advisors LLC Invests $4.59 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,597 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.8% of True North Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after buying an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after buying an additional 82,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,304,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,591,036,000 after buying an additional 147,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.24. 4,509,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average is $124.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

