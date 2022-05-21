True North Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 240,266 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 201,768 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 51.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 193,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,042,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,409,000 after acquiring an additional 742,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 14,066,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,315,874. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

