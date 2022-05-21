True North Advisors LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Sanofi by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($127.08) to €121.00 ($126.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. 1,937,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

