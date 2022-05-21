True North Advisors LLC Takes $2.83 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.03. 1,290,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,441. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

