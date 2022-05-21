True North Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $153.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,259. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

