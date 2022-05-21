Truist Financial Cuts Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $24.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.29.
NYSE PLYM opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
