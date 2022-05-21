Truist Financial Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $120.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Wix.com from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.12.

Shares of WIX opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.71. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

