Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.50

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.50 and traded as low as $69.99. Truxton shares last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

