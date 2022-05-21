Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 12.1%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares were up 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.72 and last traded at $38.43. Approximately 41,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,268,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Several analysts recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,715.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $781,325 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,949,000 after buying an additional 1,497,052 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,566 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

