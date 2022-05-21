Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.55.

Twitter stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

