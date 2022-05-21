Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,322,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.15. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

