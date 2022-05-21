UBS Group Cuts Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target to $14.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.30.

CANO stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 493.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,989 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 301.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 120,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $17,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

