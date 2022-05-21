UBS Group Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $13.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.28.

Shares of PTON opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,924,000 after buying an additional 1,582,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,065,000 after buying an additional 475,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

