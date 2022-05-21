UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 2,081,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,431. UDR has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

