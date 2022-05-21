Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.43. 2,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,259,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,688,000. Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity makes up 1.4% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 91.25% of Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity as of its most recent SEC filing.

