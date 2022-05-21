Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Williams Capital

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Williams Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.