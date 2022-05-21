United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $223.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $188.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.12. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,631,920. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $93,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $47,154,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after buying an additional 253,350 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
