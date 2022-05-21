United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $223.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $188.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.12. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,631,920. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $93,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $47,154,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after buying an additional 253,350 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

