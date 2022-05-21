Unslashed Finance Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0946 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $2.00 million and $14,289.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 196.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,687.33 or 0.12539623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 346.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00502562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,764.30 or 1.86238703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033806 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008808 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

