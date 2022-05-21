Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 2,536,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,831. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

