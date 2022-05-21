UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will announce $35.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $205.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.22 million to $205.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $284.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UpHealth.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

NYSE:UPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 223,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UpHealth has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UpHealth by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 158,039 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its stake in UpHealth by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,163,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 412,813 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UpHealth by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 630,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

