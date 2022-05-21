Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $680.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 334.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 86.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 63.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.