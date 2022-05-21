US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 197.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,406,300 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises about 16.6% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 9.07% of US Foods worth $703,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in US Foods by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,693,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after buying an additional 418,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 3,856,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

