USDK Market Capitalization Hits $28.59 Million (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and $13.32 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 907.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.16 or 0.08405389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 195.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00512970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,066.54 or 1.84349310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00033299 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008840 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

