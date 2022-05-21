UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UWMC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.12.

UWMC opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UWM will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UWM by 175.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,053,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in UWM by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

