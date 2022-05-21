V.F. Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

V.F. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. V.F. has a payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect V.F. to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

V.F. stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in V.F. by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

