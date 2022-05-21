V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.25.

V.F. stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

