Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCSA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vacasa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,780,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCSA stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $4.27. 632,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,418. Vacasa has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

