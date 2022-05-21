Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Valaris stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. Valaris has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 344.10% and a negative net margin of 291.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 34.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

