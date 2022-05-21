VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 28,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 367,344 shares.The stock last traded at $44.77 and had previously closed at $44.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

