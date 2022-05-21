VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITMGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 28,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 367,344 shares.The stock last traded at $44.77 and had previously closed at $44.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

