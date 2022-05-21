VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.17. 8,992,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.19. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $215.23 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

