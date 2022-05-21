Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,356,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,982,000 after buying an additional 128,195 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,903,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,877,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

