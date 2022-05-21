Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after buying an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.09. 15,988,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,105,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

