Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Reduced by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.29. 6,733,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,938,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $64.03. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

