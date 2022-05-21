Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.78 and last traded at $81.35. Approximately 8,191,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,024,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55.
