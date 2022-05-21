Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.17 and last traded at $59.15. Approximately 2,052,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,210,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12.
